BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives $6.13 Average PT from Brokerages

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUFU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUFU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BitFuFu by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUFU opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $442.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.33.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.