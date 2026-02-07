Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$141.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$93.75.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$104.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$37.03 and a twelve month high of C$125.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.84.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

