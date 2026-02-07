Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.79.

SU opened at C$73.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.59 and a 52 week high of C$75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.63%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total transaction of C$6,951,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,993,278.68. The trade was a 69.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total transaction of C$2,711,550.92. Insiders sold a total of 164,675 shares of company stock worth $10,208,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near?term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More.

Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near?term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy?side momentum and helped push the shares to a one?year high. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy?side momentum and helped push the shares to a one?year high. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More.

TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ATB Capital left a lower relative view (price target C$71, “sector perform”), implying limited near?term upside versus peers — a cautionary datapoint amid the upbeat upgrades. Read More.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

