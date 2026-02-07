5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus stock opened at C$27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.82. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.06 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

