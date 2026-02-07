Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 94,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SKRE was launched on Jan 3, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

