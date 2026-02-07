MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Trading Up 67% – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 67% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $24.4760. 694,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 969,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of high-grade silver projects. The company focuses on advancing projects through strategic partnerships and joint ventures, leveraging technical expertise and financial strength to target near-term production opportunities. MAG Silver’s mission is to unlock value in world-class silver districts while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and environmental stewardship.
The company’s flagship asset is the Juanicipio project, located in the Fresnillo silver district of Zacatecas State, Mexico.
