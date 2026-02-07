Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 30,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.