Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Stock Price Up 64.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) shot up 64.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.3082 and last traded at $0.3082. 156,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,865% from the average session volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1870.

Vow ASA Trading Up 64.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Vow ASA

Vow ASA is a Norway-based engineering and technology company specializing in the design, fabrication and commissioning of decentralized processing systems for the conversion of organic side streams into valuable products and energy. Its core product portfolio includes cookers, decanters/centrifuges, evaporators and belt presses that are tailored for the efficient transformation of raw materials such as fish by-products, meat offal, poultry waste and other biowaste into proteins, oils, fertilizer and biogas.

In addition to equipment supply, Vow offers aftermarket support services including spare parts, performance optimization, remote monitoring and operator training.

