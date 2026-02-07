DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.9835. Approximately 2,429,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 885,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
DeFi Technologies Stock Up 20.0%
DeFi Technologies Company Profile
DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation.
