Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.78. 15,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 12,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.