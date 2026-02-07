European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 27,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 94,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERE.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.56.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.42 million for the quarter. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 29.74%. On average, analysts expect that European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.1190476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 137 multi-residential properties, comprised of 5,865 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

