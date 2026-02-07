QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 1,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 14.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) is a UK-based defence technology company that delivers research, development and advisory services to military, security and civil customers worldwide. Headquartered in Farnborough, England, QinetiQ provides a blend of systems integration, test and evaluation, consultancy and managed services spanning land, sea, air and cyber domains.

The company’s core activities encompass advanced aeronautics and space testing, sensor and communications development, autonomous systems and robotics, as well as cybersecurity and resilience solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.