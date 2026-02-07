Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Financial Survey

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Super League Enterprise and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00 Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Motorsport Games”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.24 -$16.64 million ($418.01) -0.01 Motorsport Games $8.69 million 2.42 -$2.75 million $0.40 9.10

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% N/A -156.77% Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20%

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

