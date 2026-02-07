Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Shares Up 383.6% – What’s Next?

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) shot up 383.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5412 and last traded at $0.4884. 1,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,539,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1010.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Stock Up 383.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

Lingerie Fighting Championships, trading on the OTCMKTS under the ticker BOTY, is a sports entertainment company that produces all-female combat events blending mixed martial arts–style competition with theatrical presentation. Its signature format features athletes competing in lingerie or themed athletic apparel, combining athletic performance with entertainment elements such as scripted segments, in-ring storytelling and fan interaction.

The company stages live events at venues across North America and distributes its content through pay-per-view broadcasts, digital streaming platforms and on-demand networks.

