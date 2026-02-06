Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $271.02 and last traded at $271.93, with a volume of 8286929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.38.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average is $339.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

