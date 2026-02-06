Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $850.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $710.03 and last traded at $702.84, with a volume of 3523750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $690.91.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their target price on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.90.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar News Roundup

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,747 shares of company stock worth $78,324,008. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near?term revenue visibility.

AI / data?center tailwind — Coverage highlights growing demand for power and infrastructure tied to AI data?center buildouts, which is a new revenue catalyst beyond traditional equipment cycles.

Analyst upgrade & higher price target — HSBC raised its CAT target to $850 and maintained a buy rating, adding upward pressure to the stock.

Market momentum helped lift the name — CAT was one of the contributors to the Dow's rally today, so some of the move is broad market/sector strength rather than company?specific news.

Valuation debate — Multiple writeups note that CAT's rerating has pushed valuation to a premium, framing risk/reward even as fundamentals improve. This shapes investor caution but doesn't change the underlying backlog/earnings.

Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Bob De Lange), which can signal profit?taking and may create short?term selling pressure.

Analyst caution on pace of growth — CFRA and others warn that while financials are strong, underlying growth may not be fast enough to justify some of the recent extreme share?price moves; that comment tempers the rally.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

