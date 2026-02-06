Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – February 5th

Peloton Interactive, BigBear.ai, and Banco Bradesco are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—commonly under $5 per share in the U.S.—and are often found on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. They typically have low liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and high volatility, making them speculative and higher-risk investments that can be vulnerable to manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

