Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 10th

Shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 9th.

Agape ATP Stock Down 22.2%

Shares of ATPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,475,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,120,627. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.35. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agape ATP presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

Further Reading

