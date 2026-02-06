Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $148.10 and last traded at $148.0070, with a volume of 4261298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.15 consensus, with improving refining margins and stronger midstream volumes that bolster cash flow and support the company’s growth narrative. PSX Q4 2025 Earnings Highlights

Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.15 consensus, with improving refining margins and stronger midstream volumes that bolster cash flow and support the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasizes midstream-led growth — management told investors the firm is leaning into fee-based midstream businesses to reduce cyclicality and grow stable cash flow, a strategic positive for valuation and dividend coverage. Earnings Call: Midstream-Led Growth

Management emphasizes midstream-led growth — management told investors the firm is leaning into fee-based midstream businesses to reduce cyclicality and grow stable cash flow, a strategic positive for valuation and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its PT to $163 with an overweight rating, signaling incremental upside and helping investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Raises PSX Price Target

Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its PT to $163 with an overweight rating, signaling incremental upside and helping investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $147 but kept an equal-weight rating — the uplift is constructive, though the target remains below current market levels, producing a mixed signal. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $147 but kept an equal-weight rating — the uplift is constructive, though the target remains below current market levels, producing a mixed signal. Negative Sentiment: Los Angeles refinery shutdown and layoffs — Phillips 66 is winding down operations at its last California refinery and will cut a large portion of local jobs; this could lower future refining throughput, trigger one?time costs and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Refinery Shutdown / Layoffs

Los Angeles refinery shutdown and layoffs — Phillips 66 is winding down operations at its last California refinery and will cut a large portion of local jobs; this could lower future refining throughput, trigger one?time costs and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold ~4,394 shares at about $150; not large for the company but can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,466. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,930,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,701,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,480 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,644,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after buying an additional 1,532,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,794,000 after buying an additional 537,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

