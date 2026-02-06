First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.59 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 55115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.5233 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

