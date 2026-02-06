First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.59 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 55115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.5233 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
