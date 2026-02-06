Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 93,069,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,893,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.83. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $27,767.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 483,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,548.54. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $185,688.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,972,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271,159.33. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock worth $3,169,210. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 471,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 61.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. BofA upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Q4 earnings beat (Zacks)

Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Call option activity

Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Snap filed its 2025 Form 10?K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). 10?K filing

Snap filed its 2025 Form 10?K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Citizens Jmp reaffirmation

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Analyst price target cuts

Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near?term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. User decline and strategy (TechCrunch)

Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near?term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Market consensus remains skewed toward reduce/hold: many analysts rate the stock lower overall, and some coverage noted the shares touched a new low after results — increasing short-term volatility risk. Consensus reduce

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.