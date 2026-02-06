Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Upgraded by Cibc Captl Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$76.75.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$3.73 on Wednesday, hitting C$78.38. 366,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,991. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$28.19 and a 12-month high of C$90.14. The company has a market cap of C$18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.89.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Martin John White sold 15,565 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total value of C$568,433.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,720. The trade was a 58.59% decrease in their position. Also, insider Yousriya Loza sold 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total transaction of C$4,458,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,310,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,585,049,053.34. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 704,074 shares of company stock worth $49,986,913. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

