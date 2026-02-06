Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $401,455.17 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 3,730,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.