Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 3,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $670,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,368.48. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

TXN stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. 9,396,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,387,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $228.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

