Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $611.41 and last traded at $609.65. 76,836,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 58,259,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.03.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed easing expectations could lift growth and tech stocks, a tailwind for QQQ as investors price in a softer policy path. Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Turns The Corner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces argue QQQ is technically and fundamentally set up for a breakout and is undervalued relative to rate-driven swings, encouraging buy-the-dip flows. QQQ Poised For A Breakout, JEPQ To Underperform
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market/updating ETF coverage notes showed early strength in QQQ, which can attract short-term momentum buyers and ETF flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-6-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging investors not to panic suggests current volatility could be a cleansing of speculative excess rather than a structural tech collapse — this can stabilize flows but doesn’t guarantee an immediate rebound. Don’t Panic As We Clear Speculative Excess In Crypto, Metals, And Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet ramped AI spending spooked investors and weighed on large-cap tech, a direct negative for QQQ because the ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names. SPY, QQQ decline as US equities fall: Alphabet’s increased AI spending spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation into value and defensive sectors is gaining momentum, which pressures growth?heavy ETFs like QQQ as money shifts to cyclicals, staples, and dividend names. S&P 500 And XLP: Rotation To Value Funds Just Started
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and sentiment concerns—AI hype unwind, layoffs, and recessionary warnings—are cited by several commentators as drivers of a risk-off tilt that can further depress QQQ if sustained. Recessionary Bear Market With The AI Bubble Burst
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
