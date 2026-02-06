Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $611.41 and last traded at $609.65. 76,836,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 58,259,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.03.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

