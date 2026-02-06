Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.28. Approximately 22,502,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,336,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

