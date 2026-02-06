Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – February 6th

CAVA Group, Casey’s General Stores, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and related retail or distribution businesses that sell food and household staples. Investors typically treat them as consumer-staples or defensive investments because demand is relatively stable year-round, often producing steady cash flows and dividends, although margins and returns are influenced by competition, input costs and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

See Also