NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Earnings Results

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, Zacks reports. NTT had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $23.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 billion.

NTT Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 105,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NTT has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed?line and mobile communications, high?speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

