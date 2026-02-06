Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.2950. 1,807,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,587,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Key Headlines Impacting Sirius XM

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 126.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.