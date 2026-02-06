QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.1 billion.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,360,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,088. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped consensus, driven by record automotive and handset/IoT sales; fundamentals for the quarter were better-than-feared. Q1 Results & Transcript

Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS and revenue topped consensus, driven by record automotive and handset/IoT sales; fundamentals for the quarter were better-than-feared. Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side firms still see upside despite cuts — Argus lowered its target to $180 but kept a Buy rating, JPMorgan trimmed its target to $185 while remaining Overweight, and Rosenblatt remains constructive with a higher target — indicating pockets of analyst confidence in a rebound. Analyst Price Target Moves

Some sell?side firms still see upside despite cuts — Argus lowered its target to $180 but kept a Buy rating, JPMorgan trimmed its target to $185 while remaining Overweight, and Rosenblatt remains constructive with a higher target — indicating pockets of analyst confidence in a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Management says the issue is memory supply, not end?demand — the CEO characterized handset weakness as memory?driven (customers buying less memory), which frames the problem as a supply-chain/industry constraint rather than permanent demand loss. CEO Interview

Management says the issue is memory supply, not end?demand — the CEO characterized handset weakness as memory?driven (customers buying less memory), which frames the problem as a supply-chain/industry constraint rather than permanent demand loss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes the stock is deeply oversold after the swing; some analysts and traders view current levels as a potential short?term bounce opportunity if memory issues prove transitory. MarketBeat Analysis

Market commentary notes the stock is deeply oversold after the swing; some analysts and traders view current levels as a potential short?term bounce opportunity if memory issues prove transitory. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance came in below Street forecasts — Q2 EPS guide of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance of $10.2B–$11.0B missed consensus, triggering the large post?earnings selloff as investors focused on memory shortages curbing smartphone shipments. Reuters: Memory Shortage Impact

Q2 guidance came in below Street forecasts — Q2 EPS guide of $2.45–$2.65 and revenue guidance of $10.2B–$11.0B missed consensus, triggering the large post?earnings selloff as investors focused on memory shortages curbing smartphone shipments. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts followed the outlook — Bank of America moved to Neutral and several firms trimmed targets (including Evercore to $134), adding pressure to sentiment and implying limited near?term upside for some investors. BofA Target Reset

Analyst downgrades and target cuts followed the outlook — Bank of America moved to Neutral and several firms trimmed targets (including Evercore to $134), adding pressure to sentiment and implying limited near?term upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was severe — headlines and analysis highlighted a >10% intraday drop after the outlook, showing how sensitive QCOM is to handset/memory news and leaving volatility elevated. CNBC Coverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $561,571,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,547,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

