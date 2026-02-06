Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aperam had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of Aperam stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aperam has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Further Reading

