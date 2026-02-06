Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 5,908,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,186. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 138.02%.

Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated a constructive 2026 outlook — management gave a midpoint adjusted EBITDA guide of ~$2.75B, announced cost?savings and synergies (including ~$100M of efficiency initiatives and $50M from Cactus III) that underpin the outlook. GlobeNewswire release

Company reiterated a constructive 2026 outlook — management gave a midpoint adjusted EBITDA guide of ~$2.75B, announced cost?savings and synergies (including ~$100M of efficiency initiatives and $50M from Cactus III) that underpin the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the annualized distribution by 10% to $1.67/unit and lowered the distribution?coverage threshold to 150% — a yield boost for income investors and a commitment to returning cash, which supports the unit price. Quiver AI summary

Board raised the annualized distribution by 10% to $1.67/unit and lowered the distribution?coverage threshold to 150% — a yield boost for income investors and a commitment to returning cash, which supports the unit price. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and metric drills are parsing the quarter: some non?GAAP metrics (Adjusted EBITDA, implied DCF) look solid year?over?year, but comparisons and adjustments warrant scrutiny. Zacks metrics analysis

Analysts and metric drills are parsing the quarter: some non?GAAP metrics (Adjusted EBITDA, implied DCF) look solid year?over?year, but comparisons and adjustments warrant scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage pieces and previews highlight PAA’s strong multi?year performance and debate whether current valuation already reflects the recent momentum — useful context but not immediate drivers. Yahoo Finance valuation piece

Separate coverage pieces and previews highlight PAA’s strong multi?year performance and debate whether current valuation already reflects the recent momentum — useful context but not immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Headline Q4 earnings missed expectations — GAAP EPS was $0.17 vs. consensus ~$0.50, and consolidated revenue declined ~12% YoY; that miss appears to be the main immediate catalyst for selling. Zacks earnings miss

Headline Q4 earnings missed expectations — GAAP EPS was $0.17 vs. consensus ~$0.50, and consolidated revenue declined ~12% YoY; that miss appears to be the main immediate catalyst for selling. Negative Sentiment: Cash?flow and balance?sheet stress: Adjusted free cash flow was deeply negative in the period (driven by acquisitions including Cactus III), total debt increased and pro?forma leverage was ~3.9x; investors are focused on timing/terms of the planned NGL divestiture to restore leverage. Quiver / press release (cash flow & leverage)

Cash?flow and balance?sheet stress: Adjusted free cash flow was deeply negative in the period (driven by acquisitions including Cactus III), total debt increased and pro?forma leverage was ~3.9x; investors are focused on timing/terms of the planned NGL divestiture to restore leverage. Negative Sentiment: NGL segment weakness (lower frac spreads/volumes) and one?time acquisition cash outflows make near?term cash generation uneven; until the Canadian NGL sale closes (expected Q1), some investors are discounting distributions and valuation. GlobeNewswire release

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Plains All American Pipeline this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 93.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

The company operates an extensive onshore pipeline network that spans major U.S.

