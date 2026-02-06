CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Posts Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.62%.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.