FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.440–0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.8 million. FMC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.630-1.890 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 5,883,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,423. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FMC from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized strategic review — FMC announced the Board has authorized exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and emphasized priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and refocus the portfolio. That can create a takeover premium or unlock value for shareholders. PR Newswire: FMC strategic options

Board-authorized strategic review — FMC announced the Board has authorized exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and emphasized priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and refocus the portfolio. That can create a takeover premium or unlock value for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-rating — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $15.50 (keeps equal-weight). That is a modest re-rating but still implies slight upside vs. current levels, so it tempers downside pressure relative to deeper cuts. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley PT cut

Analyst re-rating — Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $15.50 (keeps equal-weight). That is a modest re-rating but still implies slight upside vs. current levels, so it tempers downside pressure relative to deeper cuts. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss and weak 2026 guidance — FMC reported Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus, with revenues down ~11.5% YoY and adjusted EPS materially lower. Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance well below consensus and lowered FY26 guidance versus street expectations, which is weighing on near-term earnings visibility. Zacks: Q4 miss and revenue decline

Quarterly miss and weak 2026 guidance — FMC reported Q4 revenue and EPS below consensus, with revenues down ~11.5% YoY and adjusted EPS materially lower. Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance well below consensus and lowered FY26 guidance versus street expectations, which is weighing on near-term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Credit and patent pressure — Moody’s downgraded FMC toward junk status amid patent challenges tied to key products, raising financing and execution risk for investors. Investing.com: Moody’s downgrade

Credit and patent pressure — Moody’s downgraded FMC toward junk status amid patent challenges tied to key products, raising financing and execution risk for investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut (RBC) & heavy intraday selling — RBC lowered its PT to $14 and switched to sector perform (PT below the recent price), and the stock saw a sharp intraday decline and heavy volume as traders digested the strategic review, misses and downgrade. That combination has driven the recent volatility. The Fly / MarketScreener: RBC PT cut

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of FMC by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.