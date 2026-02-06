West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFG. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.0%

West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$100.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,178. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.97. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$80.82 and a 1 year high of C$124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) EPS for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.