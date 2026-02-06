Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Desjardins set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.71.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$97.81. 62,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,573. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$62.26 and a 12 month high of C$99.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.63.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Michelle Annette Banik bought 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

