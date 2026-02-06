Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Canada Goose Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.36. 456,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$9.54 and a 1-year high of C$21.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of C$272.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.6222664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors.

