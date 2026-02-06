Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $74.2850, with a volume of 3747938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 57,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $3,965,698.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,634.22. This trade represents a 61.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,542.51. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 357,210 shares of company stock valued at $25,148,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

