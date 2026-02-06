Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Insider Buys £147.50 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel acquired 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,375 per share, with a total value of £147.50.
Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,860 per share, for a total transaction of £137.20.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.3%
SPX stock traded down GBX 95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,285. 109,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,967.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,903.41. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,380 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,965. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.
