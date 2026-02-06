Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 256,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 652,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Highland Copper

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company was formerly known as Highland Resources Inc and changed its name to Highland Copper Company Inc in October 2012. Highland Copper Company Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.