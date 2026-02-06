Robert Duelks Sells 253 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Duelks sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 821,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $183.30 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

