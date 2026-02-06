Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 67,131 shares.The stock last traded at $49.1410 and had previously closed at $49.22.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

