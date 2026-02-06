2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $21.30. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 3,407,373 shares changing hands.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.