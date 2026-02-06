Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $635.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 182,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 70.60%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

