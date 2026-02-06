AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. AGCO had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.500-6.000 EPS.

AGCO delivered strong 2025 results with a full?year adjusted operating margin of 7.7% , Q4 margin of 10.1%, record free cash flow of $740M , and executed a $250M accelerated share repurchase under its $1B program.

, Q4 margin of 10.1%, record free cash flow of , and executed a $250M accelerated share repurchase under its $1B program. PTX showed clear momentum — AGCO launched 14 new retrofit products in 2025, expanded to over 70 PTX elite dealers, finished PTX revenue near $860M, and expects PTX to be flat to modestly up in 2026, supporting long?term high?margin growth.

in 2025, expanded to over 70 PTX elite dealers, finished PTX revenue near $860M, and expects PTX to be flat to modestly up in 2026, supporting long?term high?margin growth. Management continued disciplined production and dealer destocking (production hours down 12% in 2025 and North American dealer units down >30% year), but North America still carries ~7 months of supply vs a 6?month target and will likely underproduce ~10% in H1 2026 to rebalance.

Tariffs and weak end?market demand are material headwinds — AGCO expects an incremental ~$65M tariff drag in 2026 (total ~$105–110M) and forecasts a sharp decline in North American large?ag volumes (~15%), with NA operating margins negative in the early part of 2026.

Structural cost actions (Project Reimagine) are progressing — $65M of savings realized in 2025, an additional $40–60M expected in 2026, and a ~ $190–$200M run?rate toward the company’s mid?cycle margin targets (14–15%).

AGCO stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.94. 402,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. AGCO has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $131.14. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 110.7% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

