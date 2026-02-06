Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a 5.4% increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE EQNR traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $27.62. 3,575,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low?carbon energy.

