Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Genie Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Genie Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 16,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.12.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.79 million.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

