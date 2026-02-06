Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Maxim Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long?term cloud profitability thesis. AWS beats

AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long?term cloud profitability thesis. Positive Sentiment: Top?line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Press release

Top?line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long?term AI upside. Analyst notes

Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long?term AI upside. Negative Sentiment: Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near?term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Zacks: capex shock

Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near?term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss amplified by market risk?off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Blockonomi: earnings reaction

Small EPS miss amplified by market risk?off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Broad tech/AI sell?off amplified the move — Amazon’s capex news arrived amid heightened market sensitivity to AI spending across Big Tech, producing outsized volatility and premarket/after?hours declines. Reuters: market reaction

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.