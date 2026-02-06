Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.21 and last traded at $146.0250, with a volume of 18510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 21.99%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at $481,965. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $225,970 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

