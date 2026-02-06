Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.89%.Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $19.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 326,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,001. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.48.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,823,000 after buying an additional 64,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,729 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 592,748 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 576,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,197,000 after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — RGA reported $7.75 EPS vs. consensus ~$5.86 and revenue ~ $6.6B vs. ~$6.25B, with revenue up ~26.6% year-over-year; the beat and strong underlying growth are the primary drivers of the stock move.

Dividend declared — RGA announced a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share (yield ~1.8%), record date Feb 17 and payable Mar 3; the cash return supports investor sentiment and income-focused demand.

Analyst/metric deep dives follow the print — coverage (Zacks and others) is parsing underlying metrics (ROE, margins, reserve movements) to assess sustainability of the beat; these analyses will guide near-term estimate revisions.

Company strategy coverage — pieces on RGA's investment positioning (e.g., its Portland industrial investment focus and leadership changes) provide context for longer-term earnings and capital deployment but are not immediate catalysts.

Some forward estimates and focus items may be slipping — articles note analysts are re?assessing estimates and items in focus could temper upside if revisions are meaningful; monitor guidance/comments on reserves, capital actions and investment results.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $245.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.56.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

